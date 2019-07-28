Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
Dorothy Elizabeth Collins Obituary
Dorothy Elizabeth Collins

Norwood - Dorothy Elizabeth Collins, 82, passed away on July 24, 2019 in Norwood, NJ. Dorothy was born in New York City, a daughter of the late William J. and Margaret M. Thompson. She grew up in Mountain Lakes, attended the University of Michigan and graduated from New York University. Dorothy was a long-time resident of Norwood, where she raised her family. She retired from the Tenafly Board of Education after a long career. Dorothy is survived by her loving children, Anne Marie Karalokian (Stephen) and Michael James Collins, a grandson, Alexander Karalokian, a sister, Madeline Gilligan, and a brother, James Thompson. She is predeceased by her husband, Timothy Joseph Collins, and a brother, William Thompson. Dorothy was a kind and caring woman who very much enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, crafts, horseback riding, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2-4 pm at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr. Tenafly. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Norwood or Tenafly public libraries.
