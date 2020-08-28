Dorothy Elizabeth Dalenberg
Union, WV - Dorothy Elizabeth Dalenberg, age 100, of Union, WV, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea, WV. Dorothy served in the Women's Army Corp during World War II. She married her husband, Karl, while serving in the Army. Dorothy Elizabeth Dalenberg accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was a teenager. From that point on, her priority in life was to serve the Lord. As member of the Grace Community Church in Franklin Lakes, NJ, she used her talents to serve the Lord as a pianist, organist and a Sunday School teacher. She was a committed encourager and supporter of many missionaries throughout her life. She was a wonderful mother and passed on her love for the Lord to her three sons. Dorothy loved to share her home with friends, relatives and neighbors. She leaves to her family a legacy of a life lived for the Lord as she now rejoices in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Anne Norris Hascup, her husband Karl Dalenberg, her brother Peter James Hascup, her niece Mary Ann Fucetola, and her son James Kenneth Dalenberg. She is survived by her son Peter Henry Dalenberg and his wife Dorothy of Tomball Texas, her son Karl Dalenberg and his wife Linda of Union, WV, her daughter-in-law Adele Asch Dalenberg of Oakland, NJ, her brother-in-law John Dalenberg of Mahwah, NJ and her niece Melody Ann Capo and her husband Joseph of Woodland Park, NJ. She is survived by six grandchildren: Gregory Scott Dalenberg and his wife Rikki of Peoria, AZ, Kimberly Faith Crider and her husband Larry of Tomball TX, Kenneth John Dalenberg and his wife Elizabeth of Somerset, NJ, Lucas James Dalenberg of Somerset, NJ, Kristi Lee Dalenberg of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Tiffany Lyn Hillegas and her husband Michael of Union, WV. Her five great-grandchildren are Levi Dalenberg, Janna Dalenberg, Rowan Dalenberg, Matayis Hillegas and Nora Hillegas. In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, she will be cremated, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. For more information visit Oaklandmemorial.com