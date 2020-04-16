|
Dorothy F. Wittek
Salem, NY - Dorothy F. (née Parmenter) Wittek, age 93, died on Monday, April 13, 2020. Mrs. Wittek was born in Newark and has been a life long resident, aside the past 12 years, where she lived in Salem, NY.
Dorothy was a Bank Clerk for over 30 years for Midlantic Bank in Newark before she retired. Dorothy is predeceased by her beloved husband, Russell Wittek in 2008. She is survived by her sister, Mildred Gardner and by her two nieces and two nephews.
Burial is private and under direction of Nazare Memorial Home, Inc. 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071.