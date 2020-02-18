Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Elmwood Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Frasco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Frasco


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Frasco Obituary
Dorothy Frasco (nee Guido), 79, of Elmwood Park, formerly of Lodi, passed away on Monday February 17th, 2020. Born in Lodi on March 21st, 1940 to the late Joseph and Angelina Guido. Dorothy is a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park. She was also a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Lodi where she was married and where she belonged to the children of Mary. Dorothy was also Past President of Elmwood Park Volunteer Fire Company Defender #4 Ladies Auxillary.

She was the beloved wife of Frank Frasco for 60 years, the cherished mother of Donna Danyluk, her husband Garry and Frank J. Frasco, proud grandmother of Natalia and Nina Danyluk and Frank and Billy Frasco, dear sister of Edith Pelosi and the late Nick Pelosi, Fran and the late Joe Guido & the late Anette and Peter Buschgans, sister in law of Anne Marie and Dave Tempio, also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Even with Dot's vision impairments, she would attend and cheer on her grandchildren at their many sports and other events. She loved nothing better than to see her 4 grandchildren together.

Visiting Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Friday 9:0 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.

In lieu of flowers donation's are requested for the Elmwood Park Defender Fire Company # 4 P.O.Box 94, Elmwood Park, N.J. 07407 would be appreciated in Dorothy's memory.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -