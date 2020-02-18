|
Dorothy Frasco (nee Guido), 79, of Elmwood Park, formerly of Lodi, passed away on Monday February 17th, 2020. Born in Lodi on March 21st, 1940 to the late Joseph and Angelina Guido. Dorothy is a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park. She was also a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Lodi where she was married and where she belonged to the children of Mary. Dorothy was also Past President of Elmwood Park Volunteer Fire Company Defender #4 Ladies Auxillary.
She was the beloved wife of Frank Frasco for 60 years, the cherished mother of Donna Danyluk, her husband Garry and Frank J. Frasco, proud grandmother of Natalia and Nina Danyluk and Frank and Billy Frasco, dear sister of Edith Pelosi and the late Nick Pelosi, Fran and the late Joe Guido & the late Anette and Peter Buschgans, sister in law of Anne Marie and Dave Tempio, also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Even with Dot's vision impairments, she would attend and cheer on her grandchildren at their many sports and other events. She loved nothing better than to see her 4 grandchildren together.
Visiting Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Friday 9:0 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.
In lieu of flowers donation's are requested for the Elmwood Park Defender Fire Company # 4 P.O.Box 94, Elmwood Park, N.J. 07407 would be appreciated in Dorothy's memory.