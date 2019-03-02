|
|
Dorothy Grau
Clifton - Dorothy K. Grau (nee Holland), 93, of Clifton, died Friday, March 1, 2019. Born in Newark, she resided there before moving to Clifton in 1952.
A homemaker, Dorothy was active as a volunteer in many community, church and Boy Scouting activities. This includes serving in leadership positions with Cub Pack 1, Scout Troop 1 and Scout Troop 15 in Clifton; the Rosary Society of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton; the women's auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus in Clifton; the City of Clifton Bicentennial Commission; and the City of Clifton Jaycees. Among other things, she was one of the first women to be awarded the Silver Fawn Award for her work with the Scouting program on a local, regional and national level.
Beloved wife of 72 years of August J. Grau. Devoted mother of James A. Grau and his wife LuAnn of Butler, NJ, and William E. Grau and his wife Laura of Woodland Park, NJ. Loving grandmother of Nicholas, Danielle, Christopher, David and Evan, as well as great-grandmother of Nicholas II. Dear sister of William E. Holland of Vero Beach, FL.
Funeral from DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Monday at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ at 10 AM. Interment, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, NJ. Visiting on Sunday from 4-8 PM.
Memorial contributions to provide campership funds to Scouts may be made to the Northern New Jersey Council, Boy Scouts of America, 25 Ramapo Valley Road, P.O. Box 670, Oakland, NJ 07436 or at www.nnjbsa.org. www.delozito.com