Dorothy Groppi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Groppi

Paterson - Dorothy Groppi (nee Sarnelli), 86, of Paterson, passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident of the city.

Beloved wife of the late Robert V., loving mother of Martin, Robin and the late Robert, proud grandmother of Scott, dear sister of Amelia & Margaret.

Visiting Monday 3 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested for the American Heart Association or American Lung Association would be appreciated in Dorothy's memory.

www.patrickjconte.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved