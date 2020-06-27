Dorothy Groppi
Paterson - Dorothy Groppi (nee Sarnelli), 86, of Paterson, passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident of the city.
Beloved wife of the late Robert V., loving mother of Martin, Robin and the late Robert, proud grandmother of Scott, dear sister of Amelia & Margaret.
Visiting Monday 3 to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested for the American Heart Association or American Lung Association would be appreciated in Dorothy's memory.
www.patrickjconte.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.