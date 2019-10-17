Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Pompton Lakes - Dorothy H. Klepacky, (Hunter) 82, passed away October 16, 2019. Born in Tarrytown, N.Y., was a resident of Pompton Lakes for the past fifty years. Mrs. Klepacky was a telephone operator for N.J. Bell Telephone Company, and a former Girl Scouts Leader in Pompton Lakes. Beloved mother of Sue, Wendy and Cindy Klepacky, Ronald Klepacky, Amy Post and her husband Michael, Michael Klepacky and his wife Melissa. Also survived by a sister Linda, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Ronald Klepacky, a sister Roberta Nagy and a brother Richard Hunter. Visiting hours Monday October 21, 10 am to 12 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Funeral at 12 pm, with interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah.
