Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Dorothy Hagedorn

Dorothy Hagedorn Obituary
Dorothy Hagedorn

Wyckoff - HAGEDORN, Dorothy (nee Smith). - 94, of Wyckoff went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2019. Born in Ridgewood she lived her entire life in Midland Park. Dorothy was a member of the Cedar Hill Christian Reformed Church.

Beloved wife for 76 years to the late Henry Hagedorn (2018). Devoted mother of Doris Pruiksma-Volkart and her husband Richard of Venice, Florida, Henry Hagedorn Jr. and his wife Cornelia of North Haledon, Sandi Busch and her husband John of Penn Yan, NY and Kathy Laauwe and her husband Paul of Hawthorne. Dorothy was pre-deceased by her infant daughter, Patti Ann. Loving grandma to 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
