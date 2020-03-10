|
|
Dorothy Hiller
Pompton Plains - Dorothy "Doris" Hiller, 95, daughter of Veronica and Michael Gray, passed away on March 10, 2020 with her family by her bedside. Doris grew up in Great Kills, Staten Island and lived in Wantagh, NY for 47 years before moving to the Cedar Crest community in Pompton Plains, NJ where she spent the remaining 12 years of her life.
Doris was initially a stay-at-home mom for many years and then worked in a podiatrist's office as a receptionist and assistant for 15 years in North Bellmore, NY. Her most cherished role was being a devoted wife for 61 years to Gene, who predeceased her in 2013, and as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, partaking in the various family gatherings and her shopping excursions.
She is survived by her four devoted children and their spouses, Gerry and Patty Hiller, Patty and Tony Hatalla, Kathi and Rusty Rose, and Jeannie and Tony Koproski; her eight loving grandchildren; and her six great-grandchildren plus one more anticipated in June.
A funeral Mass will be held 9 am on Friday, March 13 at Cedar Crest Chapel, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ. Burial will be held 12:45 pm at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. Visiting hours are Thursday, March 12 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Cedar Crest Chapel, 1 Cedar Crest Drive, Pompton Plains, NJ. Arrangements by the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home. www.scanlanfuneral.com