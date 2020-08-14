1/1
Dorothy Huggett
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Huggett

River Edge - Dorothy Ackerman Huggett, 92, passed away peacefully on August 12th. Dorothy was born in 1928 in Jersey City and moved to River Edge in 1940. She was a graduate of Hackensack High School and received a BA in Elementary Education from William Paterson Teachers College in 1949. Dorothy was a first grade teacher at Cherry Hill Elementary School in River Edge for 15 years and was president of the River Edge Teachers Association for 2 terms. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of River Edge. Dorothy also loved to travel, touring the United States and Canada, and she especially loved cruising. Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband Donald, her loving daughter Kathryn and her husband Christopher, as well as her cherished grandchildren Nicholas, Collin, and Stevie. She is also survived by her dear brother Richard, his wife Dena, and their children Patricia, John, and Steven. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would welcome contributions to the Memorial Fund of the First Congregational Church of River Edge. 209 Continental Avenue. River Edge, NJ 07661. Services will be private. For more information and to view Dorothy's tribute page please visit volkleber.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
