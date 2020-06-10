Dorothy Jacobs



Dorothy was born in Brooklyn New York to Abe and Sarah Stregack who immigrated from Odessa, Russia with Martin, Dorothy's older brother. Although the family was successful in Odessa, when Universities were closed to Jews Sarah initiated the family's immigration. Dorothy's younger sister Mildred, who survives her, was born 2 years later. The family was guided by strong Jewish values as they assimilated, faced the challenges of the Depression and built a business. Dorothy attended Erasmus High School and the University of Pennsylvania where she studied to become a Medical Librarian. After working at Mt Sinai hospital she joined the family business. In response to WWII Dorothy moved to Florida to support the war effort. It was there she met George, who she married before he was deployed to the Burma Road. After the war, he joined Dorothy in the family plastics business run by Dorothy's father. Before too long they set out to create their own business and a family, first Mark and 23 months later Brian. The business moved from Harlem to Paterson, New Jersey where George and Dorothy grew the business and their family. At a time when it was a rarity for women to work outside the home, she managed their plastics plant of 200 unionized employees. Not only did Dorothy support her extended family in Israel and Cuba but practiced Tikun Olam in her community. In Paterson Dorothy and George funded and co-ordinated summer camp programs for several thousand inner city children for many years. They were founders of Temple Israel, a conservative synagogue in Ridgewood, New Jersey. After George died, Dorothy met Burton Klein, a retired businessman and skilled artist and moved to San Miguel Allende where she lived for 35 years. Engaged in her new community she and friends helped to grow a charity to support children's health care, Patronato pro Ninos. This organization has grown to support thousands of children and families annually. Dorothy also was a founder of San Miguel's synagogue, Kehilla Shalom San Miguel de Allende and for decades was a valued board member of Pro Musica a leading cultural institution. Living with Burton in San Miguel, hosting friends and family, attending concerts, playing RumiKub weekly with friends made those years some of the happiest of her life. Adding to her joy were her grandchildren whom she adored; Rebecka, Eric and Hannah, and finally she achieved the most honored title of all bisabuelita, when her beloved Poppy arrived 4 years ago. She spent her final days enveloped in the love and caring of her devoted staff, Antonio, Marta, Catalina, Rosa and Susana. On June 1st in the house she loved, without discomfort or distress, after a bite of breakfast, she decided to nap and closed her eyes for the last time. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.









