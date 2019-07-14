Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Dorothy Jane McAdams Obituary
Dorothy Jane McAdams

Pompton Plains - Dorothy Jane McAdams, 95, of Pompton Plains, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at CareOne Assisted Living in Wayne, NJ. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Dorothy was the daughter of the Herman and Margaret Schroeder. She graduated from the Academy of St Aloysius in Jersey City, and took courses at Newark College of Engineering during World War II. Dorothy married Bruce McAdams in April of 1947; the couple settled in North Arlington before moving to Pompton Plains in 1958. Bruce predeceased Dorothy in 2007. She is survived by her sons, James of Ohio, Robert of New Jersey, Kevin of New York, and Christopher of New Jersey; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchild. She was also predeceased by her son, Brian, in 1996. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, July 16, at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Pompton Plains, followed by interment at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Visiting hours will be Monday, July 15, from 4-7 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains. Contributions in Dorothy's memory to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated by her family.
