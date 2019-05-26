|
Dorothy Johnson
Midland Park - Dorothy Johnson passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 94 with her loving family by her side. Born in the Bronx, NY she was a resident of Midland Park for 66 years. Dorothy was the past president of Mobilization for Animal Rights and a member of Save the Seals. Dorothy is predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Russell H. Johnson, Jr., who passed away in 2017 and her sister Muriel McCann. She is survived by her daughters Peggy S. Johnson, Cathie A. Johnson, her husband Kenn Leutgeb and Ellen P. Johnson. Also surviving are two grandchildren; Max Legband and Erika Johnson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Mobilization for Animal Rights, Inc., P.O. Box 322, Bogota, NJ 07603.