Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Johnson Obituary
Dorothy Johnson

Midland Park - Dorothy Johnson passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 94 with her loving family by her side. Born in the Bronx, NY she was a resident of Midland Park for 66 years. Dorothy was the past president of Mobilization for Animal Rights and a member of Save the Seals. Dorothy is predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Russell H. Johnson, Jr., who passed away in 2017 and her sister Muriel McCann. She is survived by her daughters Peggy S. Johnson, Cathie A. Johnson, her husband Kenn Leutgeb and Ellen P. Johnson. Also surviving are two grandchildren; Max Legband and Erika Johnson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Mobilization for Animal Rights, Inc., P.O. Box 322, Bogota, NJ 07603.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now