Dorothy L. Brown
Dorothy L. Brown 85, former resident of Montclair, NJ, fell asleep at Masonic Village in Burlington, NJ on April 19, 2020. The beloved wife of the late Eugene L. "Pompeii" Brown; loving mother to Marie Renee Allen and Veronica P. Mosley, son in law John Mosley; devoted grandmother to Joslyn Nicole Taylor and dear sister to Donald Morris Sr. is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In light of current world conditions limiting our ability to gather together, services for Dorothy L. Brown will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude for all acts of kindness and sympathy shown at this time and sincerely thanks you for your thoughtfulness, kindness and concerns.