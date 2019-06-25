Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Dorothy L. Cecere

Teaneck - CECERE, Dorothy L. (nee Pahlck), age 88 of Teaneck, NJ passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Beloved wife of (the late) Rudolph J. Cecere (1991). Devoted mother of Joseph W. Cecere and his wife Christine, Kathy Bruno and her husband David. Loving grandmother of David (Megan) Bruno, Joseph (Sladjana) Bruno, Vincent (Alexis) Bruno, Lauren (Michael) Inganamort, Joseph (Kayla) Cecere. Cherished great grandmother of Emma, Mia, Jake, Ryan, Vivienne, Luke, Ella, Sadie, Madeline and Baby "C" …

Dorothy was the past President of the Teaneck Elks Ladies Auxiliary. She worked for 10 years at the Teaneck Board of Education. She loved to travel, enjoy beautiful beaches, but she especially loved her family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to her visitation this Wednesday from 4-8PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to: , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or at heart.org For more information and to view Dorothy's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
