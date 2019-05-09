|
Dorothy L. Pallesen
River Edge - Dorothy L. (Link) Pallesen, age 97, of River Edge, NJ passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in New York City, she was raised in Queens, NY and resided in Cresskill and River Edge. Ms. Pallesen earned an Associate's Degree in Mathematics from Queens College. A faithful parishioner of St. Therese of Lisieux Church in Cresskill, she was president of the Catholic Youth Organization. A loyal NY Mets fan, Dorothy enjoyed gardening, bowling, embroidery, crocheting, dancing, roller skating, swimming in the ocean, and time spent with family, especially her grandson.
She was most proud of the work she did during the WWII effort as a manufacturing engineer for Sperry Gyroscope Company. Prior to retiring in 1990, she worked as an accounts payable supervisor and prior to that, as a corporation trust clerk for City Bank Farmers Trust.
Loving and devoted mother of Robert Pallesen and wife Barbara, Donald Pallesen and Helen Pallesen and husband Jarett King. Cherished grandmother of Grant King. Dear sister of the late Donald Link. She is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, May 10, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 11, 2019, noon at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Meals on Wheels of North Jersey, 100 Madison Avenue, Suite 3, Westwood, New Jersey 07675, www.mealsonwheelsnorthjersey.org would be appreciated.
