1/1
Dorothy L. Sanzari
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. Sanzari

Hackensack - Dorothy L. Sanzari (nee Dobler), of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 86 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity R. C. Church of Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Sanzari who died in 2015. Devoted mother of Michael A. Sanzari of Hackettstown, Richard A. Sanzari of Florida, and Robert A. Sanzari of Hackensack. Loving grandmother of Alexandra, Peter, Annabelle and Jesse. Cherished great grandmother of Aubrey.

Adored godmother of Doreen Di Zenzo of Elmwood Park. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends. The funeral on Monday, July 6th, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack with entombment following at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral
09:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity R. C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved