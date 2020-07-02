Dorothy L. Sanzari
Hackensack - Dorothy L. Sanzari (nee Dobler), of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the age of 86 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity R. C. Church of Hackensack. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Sanzari who died in 2015. Devoted mother of Michael A. Sanzari of Hackettstown, Richard A. Sanzari of Florida, and Robert A. Sanzari of Hackensack. Loving grandmother of Alexandra, Peter, Annabelle and Jesse. Cherished great grandmother of Aubrey.
Adored godmother of Doreen Di Zenzo of Elmwood Park. She is also survived by many loving family members and friends. The funeral on Monday, July 6th, at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack with entombment following at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
.