Dorothy Lacey
Dumont - Dorothy Lacey (nee Doherty), of Dumont, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, at the age of 92. Dorothy retired as a Data Collection Officer from the U.S. Postal Service in South Hackensack at age 62. Dot happily spent the last 26 years of her life working as a lunch aide with her "family" at Washington School in Bergenfield.
It was an understatement to say Dorothy was an animal lover. She adopted and rescued countless cats and dogs throughout her life, many with disabilities. She leaves behind her beloved dog Stella Luna who she adopted four years ago.
Dorothy is predeceased by her sister Margaret Kent, her brother, Alex Doherty, and her nephew, Jim DeCosta. Survived by her niece, Carol DeCosta, nephews Michael Kent and his wife Maureen, and Robert Kent and his wife Charise. Aunt Dotsy is also survived by 10 loving grand nieces and nephews, and 7 great-grand nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends and relatives at William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9-10 AM. Funeral Services will follow at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 280 Washington Avenue in Dumont. Interment following to St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you think about adopting a pet or making a donation in Dorothy's honor to a local animal shelter.