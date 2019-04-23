|
|
Dorothy Leitgeb
Paterson - Leitgeb, Dorothy (nee Olcott) age 92 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Leitgeb (1993). Loving mother of Debbie Schwarz and her husband Robert, Edward Leitgeb and his wife Yolanda and Charles Leitgeb and his wife Sharon. Dear sister of Anne Danzitz and the late Marie Yesko and the late Rose Fiorina. Grandmother of Robert, Jenna, Lindsay, Jonathan, Stephanie, Alexa, Edward Louis, Edward John and Colin. Also survived by six great-grandchildren. Born in Manhattan, she lived most of her life in Paterson. She was a Legal Secretary in Paterson for many years before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 11:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to CHOP, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104 and/or Goryeb Children's Hospital, 100 Madison Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.