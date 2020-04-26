|
|
Dorothy M Frank
Toms River - Dorothy M Frank 97 died Thursday April 23, 2020 at Green Acres Manor, Toms River. Born in New York City, NY she resided in Fair Lawn from 1954 until she moved to Toms River in 2017. She worked at Nolan Insurance Agency in North Bergen for many years and in Customer Service at Macy's in Paramus. She enjoyed bowling and gardening and was a voracious reader. She is predeceased by her husband Anthony in 2011 and a grandson Thomas. Surviving are her sons Thomas and Gerard Frank, sister, Lillian Hankins and 3 grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicole and Grace and many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Interment is private at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the 322 8th Ave, 7 th floor NY, NY 10001. Oliverie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.