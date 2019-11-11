|
|
Dorothy M. Giblin
Clifton - Dorothy M. Giblin passed away Thursday, November 7th at the age of 87. Born in Jersey City, Dorothy lived most of her life in Teaneck and Paramus before settling in Clifton 20 years ago. Before retiring, she was employed as a Buyer for the Sealed Air Corporation in Saddle Brook for many years. Dorothy is survived by her loving sons Paul Giblin, Jr., Brian T. Giblin and his wife Elisa and Kevin Giblin. She was predeceased by her late brother Theodore Koerner. Dorothy is the cherished grandmother of Paul III and Cristen Giblin, Janelle and Chris Cisco, Casey and Jackie Giblin, Christie and Michael Gonzalves, Brian T Giblin, Jr., Jennifer Giblin and Kevin Giblin Jr. Dorothy was loved and adored by her eight great grandchildren. A prayer service will be offered at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford Wednesday at 12:30pm. Burial to follow St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours from 10am-12:30pm Wednesday prior to the funeral service. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com