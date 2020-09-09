1/
Dorothy M. Lohman
1929 - 2020
Dorothy M. Lohman

Dorothy M. Lohman died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 91.

Born and raised in Wood Ridge, NJ, Ms. Lohman has been a long time resident of Wood Ridge prior to moving to Langhorne, PA.

Until her retirement, Ms Lohman was employed for 37 years as an Executive Secretary for the President of Congoleum Corporation, Kearney, NJ.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wood Ridge.

Loving sister of Mae Seestaller (Gerald), Miss Lohman is the devoted aunt of Laura Seestaller Wehr (Robert) and proud great aunt of Timothy, Matthew and Alyssa Wehr.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
George Washington Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
September 9, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
