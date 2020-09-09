Dorothy M. Lohman



Dorothy M. Lohman died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 91.



Born and raised in Wood Ridge, NJ, Ms. Lohman has been a long time resident of Wood Ridge prior to moving to Langhorne, PA.



Until her retirement, Ms Lohman was employed for 37 years as an Executive Secretary for the President of Congoleum Corporation, Kearney, NJ.



She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wood Ridge.



Loving sister of Mae Seestaller (Gerald), Miss Lohman is the devoted aunt of Laura Seestaller Wehr (Robert) and proud great aunt of Timothy, Matthew and Alyssa Wehr.



Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 11, 2020 in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.









