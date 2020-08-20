1/
Dorothy M. Napodano
Dorothy M. Napodano

Clifton - Dorothy M. (De Groat - Nibbling) Napodado 82 of Clifton died peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Born in Prospect Park, she resided in Clifton most of her life. Dorothy was employed as a key punch operator of the Central Data Processing Company and it's predecessor, Comptil both in Clifton prior to her retirement in 2000. She is predeceased by two husbands, Quentin Nibbling and Thomas Napodano, by five brothers, Charles, Le Roy, Robert, Johnny and Raymond De Groat and by two sisters, Lillian Egan and Virginia Frederick. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Deborah Le Vine and husband, John of NC and Theresa Dingman of Brick, by four sons, Kenneth Nibbling, Edward Nibbling and wife, Mary and Glenn Nibbling and wife, Cindy all of Clifton and Michael Nibbling and wife, Joan of PA, by 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:30AM Monday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton followed by burial at Cresthaven Memorial Park. Visiting hours are Sunday 1-5PM. Memorial donations to the American Heart Assn. will be appreciated in lieu of flowers. allwoodfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
