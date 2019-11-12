|
|
Dorothy (Naples) Magalla
Pompton Plains - Dorothy (Naples) Magalla, 99, of Pompton Plains passed away on November 11, 2019. Born in Passaic, Dorothy lived most of her life in Clifton before moving to Pompton Plains 17 years ago. Dorothy worked in the Mortgage Department of Lakeview Savings Bank for many years.
Beloved wife of the late John Magalla who passed away in 2003. Devoted mother of Darlene Adamczyk and her husband Thaddeus of Pompton Plains and John Magalla and his wife Jennifer of Pequannock. Cherished grandmother of Larissa and her husband Alexander, Kristin and her husband Daniel, Amanda and Juliana. Dorothy is predeceased by her siblings Frances, Jimmy, Alma, Marian, Geraldine and Lillian.
Visitation Thursday 4-8PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Friday 11AM at the funeral home and 12PM at Holy Trinity RC Church, Passaic. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Dorothy's memory to the , , would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com