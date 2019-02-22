Services
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 865-0923
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Konopka Funeral Home
9046 Palisade Ave
North Bergen, NJ
Edgewater - Mecka, Dorothy Marie (nee Martin), of Edgewater, NJ passed away on February 21, 2019, Born on January 6, 1935 in the Bronx, NY to Matilda and Giovanni Martin and graduated from Evander Childs High School and a few years later moved to New Jersey and worked for Colgate as a switchboard operator. Surviving are her six children, Valory Bardinas and her husband, Felix, Michael Mecka, Louis Mecka and his wife Melissa,Chester Mecka and his wife Heather, Linda Grasselli and her husband Marti, and John Mecka and his wife Nicole. Proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren; Nicole Bardinas-Castaldo (Joseph), Alexandra Bardinas (Julio), Mark Grasselli (Diane), Joseph Grasselli (Valerie), Michael Mecka Jr., (Jessica), Dana Mecka, Chloe,Tiffany and Louis Mecka Jr., Anthony and Sarah Mecka, Aubry, Caylee and John Mecka Jr. Loving great-grandmother to Gianna Castaldo, Braelynn and Lucas Mecka, Lisa Grasselli and Anthony and Nicholas Grasselli. Cherished Aunt to many nieces and nephews and Godchild Dorothy Reyes and her husband Danny, Dorothy loved music and dancing and spent her days singing the tunes from Sinatra to Humperdinck, She will be remembered as an amazing cook and a lover of animals and a Nanny to all children. Everyone was always welcomed to her home and she will be fondly remembered throughout the community as Nanny to every child that entered her home. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at the Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ on Saturday Februray 23 2019 from 3 to 7 pm. A Catholic Prayer Service will take place during visiting hours. Private cremation, Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy can be made to St Jude Children"s Research Hospital at , or the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org
