|
|
Dorothy (Dypko) Marmo
Clifton - Dorothy (Dypko) Marmo, 82, of Clifton, passed away on June 6, 2019. Born in Passaic, Dorothy lived in Wallington before settling in Clifton many years ago. Dorothy began working for the City of Clifton in 1983, eventually becoming the Principal Legal Stenographer for the City. Dorothy held many other roles during her tenure with the city, serving as the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board Secretary since 1992, the Rent Leveling Board Secretary from 1985 to 2001, and also served as a member of the Clifton Independence Day Committee for many years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael P. who passed away in 2004. Devoted mother of Michele Butler and Michael E. Marmo. Adored grandmother of Melissa, Thomas, and Brendan. Cherished great-grandmother of Avery and Ollie. Dear sister of the late Edward and Walter Dypko.
Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul's PNCC, Passaic. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made in memory of Dorothy to St. Peter's Haven of Clifton or the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com