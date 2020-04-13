Services
Dorothy Matonti


1926 - 2020
Dorothy Matonti Obituary
Dorothy Matonti

Wayne - Dorothy Matonti, age 93 of Wayne died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Wayne. She was born in Paterson, New Jersey and moved to Wyckoff New Jersey in 1955 where she resided until 2018 when she moved into Sunrise Assisted Living. Prior to her retirement, Dorothy was the Executive Assistant Chairman of the Board, Wesley J Howe of Becton Dickinson, Franklin Lakes, where she was dearly loved. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Anthony Matonti of Wayne and her devoted daughter, Mary Darlene Matonti. Left to carry on their Grandmother's legacy is her granddaughter, Jacqueline Donna Elefante and her three great grandchildren: Alexis Drew Elefante, Ryan Ross Elefante and Nicole Leticia Greene. Also surviving is Dorothy's brother, Joseph Leibla, her sister-in-law, Jean Traggani along with any nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Louise Leibla, her sister, Eleanor Leibla, her grandson, John Anthony Greene and her sister-in-law, Maryellen Leibla. Dorothy will be sorely missed by all who knew her, especially her family to who she was very dedicated to along with her extended Becton Dickinson family. In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
