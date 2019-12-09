|
|
Dorothy McFadden
Woodland Park - Dorothy McFadden "Dottie" (nee Doyle) passed away on December 6, 2019 at Hackensack Medical Center with her family by her side. Dottie was born and raised in North Arlington, later moved to Rutherford and The Jersey Shore and recently lived in Woodland Park, N.J. Visiting will be on Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass Wednesday 9:30 a.m. in Queen of Peace Church. Private cremation will follow.
Dottie was the beloved wife of the late Edward McFadden, her high school sweetheart. She was the daughter of the late Aloysius and Dorothy Doyle. Loving mother of Michele McFadden, Kristen McFadden Gandhi (Neil) and the late Brian, Christopher and Edward McFadden. Devoted grandmother of Ryan and Erin Luna and Claire and Madeline Gandhi. Dear sister of Kathleen More (John). Beloved Godmother of Colleen More-Villani. Adored Aunt to Brian and Maureen More, Frank Villani, Joe, Rich and Ken McFadden, Brian, Jason, Sean and Heather McFadden, Billy and Sean Murphy and the late Brian Murphy. Loving great Aunt to Kyle and Priscilla Villani and Megan and Brendan More. Along with numerous friends.
Dottie retired in 2013 as the assistant to the Director of Curriculum at Bergen County Academies.
Dottie was a proud member of the dance troupe "The Happy Hoofers" in Rutherford from the late 70's until the early 2000's. She was also an avid decorator, especially at Christmas time winning multiple awards for Best Decorated Home in Rutherford. In lieu of flowers please donate to Tackle Kids Cancer in support of Megan More www.tacklekidscancer.org