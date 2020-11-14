Dorothy Miskura
Rutherford - Dorothy Catherine Miskura, 90, of Rutherford, formerly of Bayonne, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Born in Bayonne, one of thirteen siblings to Thomas and Catherine (nee Wydronek) Bielan. Dorothy remained in Bayonne for 72 years with her husband Thomas raising their sons before settling in Rutherford for the past 18 years.
Dorothy was employed for some time with Bayonne Fashions (Superior Petticoat) in retail. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and would often sing at weddings and other events as well as being a long-time member of the Saint Cecilia Choir at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Bayonne. Dorothy's growing family was very musical, taking after her. Many Rutherford residents may remember Dorothy at "Little Treasures". She became a dedicated parishioner of the Church of Saint Mary in Rutherford.
Dorothy is predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas (Tim) of 61 years (2009) and siblings Stanley, John, Victor, Joe, Frank, Walter, Felicia, Anne, Betty and Helen. She will be deeply missed by her three loving sons, Thomas P. and wife Emelia, Jeff and partner José Rodriguéz, Bob and wife Judy, grandchildren Lisa and husband David Mulé, Mary and husband David Gadomski, Christina Miskura and Bobby Miskura, siblings Josephine Fackina and George Bielen and great-grandchildren Madison Mulé and Mason Mulé'.
Family will receive friends Tuesday 2-6pm at the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.
Funeral Wednesday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford, followed by Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
