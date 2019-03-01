Resources
North Bergen - Dorothy "Dotty" Neumann Fossimo, 96, of North Bergen, passed away on February 24, 2019. Born in Plainfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Bertha and William Neumann. Dotty moved to Hudson County, NJ, where she enjoyed raising her family and worked for the Sears Corporation. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Joy Brig and husband August Brig, daughter Linda Zulinski and husband Peter Zulinski and her son John "Jack" Fossimo. She will also be remembered by her four grandchildren Ronald Zulinski (Sonia), Karen Brig (Paul), Diane Zulinski and Barbara Brig and her four great grandchildren Angela, Julianna, Matthew and Alexa, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband John Fossimo and brothers Kenneth and Clarence. The family will be holding a private event to celebrate her life.
