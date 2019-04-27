Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Dorothy Olds
Westwood - Dorothy "Dotty" Olds, 94, of Westwood, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved and devoted mother of Michael Olds and his wife Maryanna and Barbara Polimeni. Loving grandmother of Alexandra Polimeni and Michael Phillips, his wife Amanda, and great-grandmother of Olivia Phillips. Dear sister of Anthony Gugliuzza and his wife Nancy (deceased) and Gloria Finnegan and her husband Pete. Loving aunt to Vinny, Terri, Carol, Diane, Nancy, Linda, Jessica, Alex, Noreen (deceased), Doug, Gary, and Bonnie as well as great-aunt of her many grand-nieces and nephews.Born in Brooklyn, NY on February 15, 1925, she the lived the remainder of her life in Bergen County, NJ. She was an Office Manager at Joseph A. Gilosa Bindery, a member of the Women's Auxiliary of Pascack Valley Hospital, a volunteer at Our Thrift Shop, and a parishioner for over 50 years at Our Lady of Mercy Parish.Dotty was a voracious reader her entire life. She enjoyed watching figure skating, Dancing With The Stars, and professional golf. She has been a life-long supporter of the homeless youth of Covenant House and has given to numerous charities over the years. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd, Westwood, NJ. A mass celebrating Dorothy's life and faith will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:30 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 2 Fremont Ave, Park Ridge, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House New Jersey in Dotty's memory. Checks can be mailed to: 330 Washington St, Newark, NJ 07102 (Attn: Nancy Gross) and online donations can be made at www.CovenantHouseDIY.org/campaign/DorothyOlds

