Dorothy P. Ietto
Dumont - Dorothy P. Ietto (née Cardino), of Dumont, died peacefully at home Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Valerio J. Ietto (1998). Devoted mother of Valerie Ietto, John Ietto and his wife Eileen, Patricia Ietto and Frank Ietto and his wife Elaine. Cherished grandmother of Christine Fox and her husband Christopher, John Ietto and his wife Jessica, Matthew and Emily Ietto, and great-grandmother of Bridget and Nathaniel Fox and Benjamin Ietto. Also survived by a sister, Corrine Haydukiewicz, a sister-in-law, Connie Lompado, and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two sisters, Mary Schertz, Gloria Thompson, a brother, John Cardino, and sister-in-law, Alice Ietto.
Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY to Mary (née Laico) and John Cardino. She was employed as a clerk at St. Cecilia High School, Englewood and the Tenafly Board of Education, retiring in 1997. Dorothy was a member of the St. Mary's R.C. Church Rosary Society, the Wednesday knitting group and the cleaning group. She was also a member of the Dumont Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary, the CENCLE Prayer Group of Dumont and the Dumont Seniors Bingo.
Funeral Mass Wednesday, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visiting Tuesday, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; .