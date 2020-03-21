|
|
Dorothy Pearl Brady
Paramus - Brady, Dorothy Pearl, a resident of Brookdale Senior Living in Paramus and a former resident of Whiting and Teaneck, NJ died Monday, March 16, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late John F. Brady, Sr. and devoted mother of Richard Brady, Dorothy was predeceased by her loving daughter, Patricia Brady, and her dear son, John F. Brady, Jr. Loving grandmother of Meridian (Patricia) Brady, Christine Brady, Sandra Sarson, Sharon Roberts, and Michael Stanislowsky and cherished great grandmother of Emma, Ryan, Abigail, Sofie and Maximillian. She was also predeceased by her companion of 12 years, Robert Micheletti. Dorothy worked for many years as an Administrator at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bogota and later at Christ Lutheran Church in Whiting, NJ. A quiet ceremony at the cemetery will be held for immediate family only at this time. A memorial will be planned for a later date to celebrate Dorothy's life with extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name to Christ Lutheran Church 400 Schoolhouse Rd., Whiting NJ 08759 are appreciated by the family. The family invites you to visit Dorothy's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com to share a memory online.
