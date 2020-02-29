Services
Dorothy Pearsall

Hasbrouck Heights - 92 passed away February 26, 2020. Before retiring she was a longtime employee of Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield, NYC. Devoted sister in law of Joseph Civitello and beloved mother in law of Elizabeth Pearsall. Treasured aunt of Patricia Civitello, Rosemarie & Stan Prenenski & Denise & Glen Ditta. Loving "great" aunt of Joseph & Shannon, Maria & Mike, and Vincent & Victoria. Proud grandmother & great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Pearsall, her daughter, Joan Ann Pearsall, her son, Robert Andrew Pearsall and her sister, Margaret Civitello. Funeral service at Petrik Funeral Home, 140 Palisade Avenue, Bogota, Saturday morning at 10:30. Interment Weehawkin Cemetery. Visiting Saturday 10 - 10:30am.
