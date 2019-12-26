|
Dorothy Pinto
Saddle Brook - Dorothy (nee Heller) Pinto, age 92, lifelong resident of Saddle Brook passed on December 24, 2019.
Dorothy is the beloved wife of 69 years to John Pinto, loving mother of Dr. John R. Pinto and his wife Eileen, Jeffrey Pinto, and the late Mark Pinto (1966), dearest grandmother of John (Jonas), Jennifer, Jeanine and the late James Pinto and great-grandmother of John James and Paige Thomas. Dorothy was predeceased by her sisters, the late Eleanor Dittrick and her husband Henry and Constance (Connie) Heller.
Funeral Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook. Visiting hours Friday, December 27th 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral services Saturday, December 28th 10-11 AM. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.