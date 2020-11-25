Dorothy Raczkowski
RACZKOWSKI, Dorothy residing in Pennsauken NJ (formerly of Dumont, Tenafly and Norwood), passed away on November 21, 2020. Beloved wife to the late Arthur Raczkowski. Loving mother to Jessie, Robert, Ellen and the late Madeleine. Sister to John and Sue. Dorothy was an avid reader who loved science fiction and adored animals. Services will be private, she will be put to rest at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to St Jude Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org
) would be greatly appreciated.