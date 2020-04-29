Services
Wayne - With deep sadness we announce the passing of our mother Dorothy Sylvia Reape, 90. She left us on April 24, 2020. She had a full and happy life. Born and raised in Clifton, later in life moved to Flanders. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Predeceased by her husband James Reape. She leaves behind three daughters. Dawn Carey, husband Dan, Susan Breheney, husband John and Cheryl Kelly, husband Chris. As well as, six grandchildren, Carrie Weitz, husband Joe, Corinne Demarest, Courtney Demarest Ruben, Sean Breheney, wife Alexandria, James Breheney, wife Deanna, Meghan Breheney and thirteen great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all and loved always. Private funeral services were held under the direction of Allwood Funeral Home, Clifton. allwoodfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the in Dorothy's name. https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=618650&fr_id=1060&pg=fund
