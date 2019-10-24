|
Dorothy Rentler
Cresskill - Dorothy "Dottie" Rentler (nee Accomando), age 89, died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Cresskill, NJ. Dottie was born in Teaneck and raised in Fairview, NJ. She and her husband Vincent "Baron" moved to Long Beach Island 23 years ago to live out their golden years in the sun. Dottie always had a creative flair, which she used to teach art to the students of St. John the Baptist School/ St. Elizabeth Seton of Fairview, Our Lady of Grace of Fairview and St. Joseph's of Bogota for 26 years. In addition to teaching art, she was a music teacher for several years and produced numerous musicals starring the children she taught. Dottie's patriotism was strong, as well as her devotion to her parish and community in both Fairview and Long Beach Island. Dottie loved cooking and baking, and would never turn down hosting an extravagant party, she always loved a theme. The most loved story Dot would tell every Christmas was how she worked in the Christmas ball factory.
She is predeceased by her husband Baron, her parents Frank and Agnes Accomando, and son-in-law James Brown. Dottie is survived by her sister Claire Pedoto, and her 4 daughters and their spouses, Helene and Michael Manzo, Kathy and Raymond Stitz, Patricia Brown, and Barbara (Rentler) and James Tighe. Dottie was a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren Michele, Danny, Michael and wife Kim, Lauren, Pete and wife Sarah, Jonathan, Patrick, Elizabeth, Ryan and Andrew, as well as three great-grandchildren Madelyn Grace, Charlotte Victoria, and Marnie Rae.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dottie's memory to parkinson.org or
fisherhouse.org (Helps military families while loved ones receive hospital care).
The viewing will be held on Monday, October 28 at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park between the hours of 4-8.