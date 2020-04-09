|
Dorothy Rose Bernesser (nee Bianchini)
Mahwah - Dorothy Rose Bernesser (nee Bianchini) of Mahwah, NJ, passed away on April 7, 2020. Beloved spouse, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. Dorothy was originally from a large Italian family with origins in the Bronx, NY, and spent many years raising her family, with her husband Robert (predeceased) in Mahwah since 1966. Earlier in her life she was an active parishioner at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church and a member of its Rosary Society, which she truly enjoyed. She was also a volunteer at what was then, the Immaculate Conception School. Later in life she was employed in various roles at Educational Reading Services in Mahwah, for more than 30 years. More importantly, those who knew her would describe her as smart, funny, and genuinely having a heart of gold. Her happiness was always derived from the happiness of others. She instilled in her family the virtues of hard work and commitment, as well to always, think, speak and act from the heart. She was a lifelong Yankee fan, and always enjoyed gardening, reading, and cooking. She will truly be missed by those who knew her, most certainly her children and grandchildren. A mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah and a celebration of life will take place for friends and family. Dates to be determined. Cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. The family asks those who wish to make a donation to do so in Dorothy's name to The Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or to Mahwah EMS (Ambulance Corps), 258 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, NJ 07430. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.