Dorothy Sabol


1929 - 2020
Dorothy Sabol Obituary
Dorothy Sabol

Little Falls - DOROTHY (nee Krehel) SABOL, 90, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Passaic, New Jersey, Mrs. Sabol resided in Little Falls since 1953. She had been employed at Macy's at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Mrs. Sabol was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls and a former parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church, Passaic. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW of Elmwood Park, formerly of Walllington. She was predeceased by her husband, George D. Sabol in 2009 and by her son, George C. Sabol, in 1974. Survivors include: her four children, Gail O'Donnell and her husband, Kevin of Howell, NJ, Christopher Sabol and his wife, Donna of Little Falls, NJ, Timothy Sabol of Dayton, Ohio and Terry Sabol of Totowa, NJ; her six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Private Services were held for family. A public Memorial Services will be scheduled in the future. Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bizubparker.com to post remembrances to the Tribute Wall.
- ADVERTISEMENT -