|
|
Dorothy Steude
Oakland - Dorothy J. Steude, nee Tronci, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. She was 92 years old. She and her husband, Karl, moved to Oakland in 1952, where they raised their family. Dorothy was born February 20, 1928, in Wallington, NJ. She was the beloved wife of Karl, loving mother of Linda Remmert and Diane Wood, friend and Mother-in-Law to their husbands, Dennis and Richard, and loving grandmother of Christine Remmert. She was predeceased by her parents, Emil Tronci and Josephine (nee Zanca) Tronci of Wallington, NJ. Dorothy dedicated her life to her family and to community service. She and Karl both served as active members of the Oakland First Aid Squad for 10 years during the 1950s and 60s. Dorothy was a member of the O.E.S. Ridgewood Chapter for many years. Dorothy loved being with her family and liked to cook. There was always room at her table for friends who stopped by to visit. She was kind, caring and always willing to listen. "Let's have a cup of coffee" often extended into, "Stay and have supper with us. Don't worry, there's plenty of food!" She also enjoyed travel, camping, sewing, and gardening. Those who knew Dorothy will remember her lively sense of fun and ability to find adventures in everyday life. We will always keep her in our hearts. Funeral services will be held privately due to the covid-19 Pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please donate what you can to Ponds Church Food Pantry or to a local food pantry of your choice. For additional information visit Oaklandmemorial.com