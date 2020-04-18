|
|
Dorothy T. Addvensky
Addvensky, Dorothy T. formerly of Saddle Brook died on April 17, 2020 at 90 years old. She was the loving wife of Emil of 54 years, the loving Mother of Danny DeMiglio, Diana Giarritta, Theresa McConnell, Elizabeth Addvensky, and Emil J. Addvensky. Her grandchildren are William Cannady, Natalie Romano, Paul, Anthony, Michael, and Joseph Grisafe, Shane and Sicily DeMiglio. Great granddaughter Anjelia Grisafe and Great grandson Nathan Romano. She was a resident of Saddle Brook for 50 years. Do to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will no services at this time. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.