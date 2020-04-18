Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Addvensky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy T. Addvensky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy T. Addvensky Obituary
Dorothy T. Addvensky

Addvensky, Dorothy T. formerly of Saddle Brook died on April 17, 2020 at 90 years old. She was the loving wife of Emil of 54 years, the loving Mother of Danny DeMiglio, Diana Giarritta, Theresa McConnell, Elizabeth Addvensky, and Emil J. Addvensky. Her grandchildren are William Cannady, Natalie Romano, Paul, Anthony, Michael, and Joseph Grisafe, Shane and Sicily DeMiglio. Great granddaughter Anjelia Grisafe and Great grandson Nathan Romano. She was a resident of Saddle Brook for 50 years. Do to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will no services at this time. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -