|
|
Dorothy T. (nee Markarian) Sarokhan
Woodland Park - Dorothy T. (nee Markarian) Sarokhan, 92, of Woodland Park, passed away August 8, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Mrs. Sarokhan was raised in Hudson County. She resided most of her life in Clifton where she raised her family before moving to Woodland Park in 1994. Mrs. Sarokhan had a flair for interior decorating, enjoyed music, and was a talented pianist. She loved to cook for her family and spend precious time with them. She was a passionate dog lover.
Mrs. Sarokhan was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Sarokhan, M.D. in 2004; and one dear son, Robert J. Sarokhan in 1960.
Survivors include: three daughters, Brenda J. Sarokhan and her husband, Mark S. Pasterick of Woodland Park, Nancy E. Sarokhan Peterson and her husband, Jeffrey W. Peterson of Woodland Park and Carol L. Surowiec and her husband Robert F. Surowiec of Wayne; one son, Alan J. Sarokhan, M.D. and his wife, Carol T. Sarokhan, M.D. of Basking Ridge; four grandchildren, Joseph A. Sarokhan, Emily J. Sarokhan Truss and her husband, Brian C. Truss, Alison K. Sarokhan Lavery, M.D. and her husband, Kyle P. Lavery, M.D. and Jennifer G. Peterson; one great-grandson, Hudson Joseph Truss; her brother, Haig Markarian, Jr. and her sister-in-law, Harriet; her sister-in-law, Armine L. Sarokhan, PhD.; and several nieces, nephews and their families, all of whom were very dear to her. She held a special place in their hearts.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13, from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14 at 10:30 AM at the funeral home, followed by interment at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions, floral instructions, and online condolences.