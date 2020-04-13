|
Dorothy Ten Kate
Wyckoff - Dorothy Ten Kate, age 94 of the Christian Health Care Center, Wyckoff, NJ, joyfully entered her heavenly home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Paterson, NJ, in 1925. "Dot" spent most her life living in Midland Park and Wyckoff. She is predeceased by her three big brothers, Winfield, Ralph, and John. She met her husband, Bernard "Red" Ten Kate, in the Midland Park Drum and Bugle Corps, married him in 1946, and lived happily with him until his death in 1998. Red and Dot raised their six children to know and love the Lord with the help of Eastern Christian Schools and the Midland Park Christian Reformed Church, of which she was a member up until her death. Recalling her with wonderful memories, immense love, and gratitude are her children: Joyce (Bob) Steen; Dave (Marie) Ten Kate; Kathy (Craig) Sonderfan; Lynn (Kevin) Roukema; Glenn Ten Kate; Barb (Doug) Broers. Also, Dot's many grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren thank God for the blessing she was to all of her family, and for the heritage of faith she left behind. Funeral arrangements are private, but you may visit the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff website, vpfh.com, to leave condolences. A service to celebrate Dot's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to World Renew (helping entire communities escape poverty) at 1700 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508.