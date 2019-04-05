Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Dorothy Williams

Pequannock Township - Dorothy Williams (nee VanLenten), 89, a lifelong resident of Pequannock Township, passed away on April 4, 2019.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Julie Drol and her husband Brad and Debbie Janke and her husband Mike; her brother, Bob VanLenten; her sister, Madeline VanLenten; and her granddaughters, Kelly and Kayla Drol. She was predeceased by her husband Leroy in 2002.

Visiting hours will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 pm Sunday, April 7 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at First Reformed Cemetery, Pompton Plains. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory to ADOPT at the Pequannock Animal Shelter would be greatly appreciated by her family.
