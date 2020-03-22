Services
Dory Birnbaum (nee Zibowsky), age 74, long time resident of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Marty (2014). Beloved mother of Bev (Brian), Caryn (Doug), and Holli. Loving grandmother of Dahlia (Joe), Austin, Sophia, and Zach. Dear sister of Fred (Eileen). Interment at Cedar Park Cemetery will be private, services to be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Dory Birnbaum may be made to Deborah Heart & Lung, demanddeborah.org. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel.
