7/1/60 - 7/23/92

To Doug-After a severe windstorm..I'd pass the woods, and I could view the stately tree where you and Brent had built your fort long years ago...and I would smile, remembering. Although the fort had long since fallen victim to the elements, the tree stood tall and straight, like you-so beautiful! But suddenly-while in its prime, the tree was felled-like you!

And now I pass the woods and see the empty space where once you and the tree were full of life. I feel that empty space within my heart.

Mom, Julie, Bobbi, Michelle & Lauren
