Douglas Arthur Wilson
Dover, DE - Douglas Arthur Wilson, age 93, of Dover, DE (formerly of Emerson, NJ) passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at State Street Assisted Living, in Dover. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 2:00 PM. Please visit Mr. Wilson's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.