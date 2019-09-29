|
|
Douglas C. Parcells
Oradell - Douglas C. Parcells, a longtime resident of Oradell, passed away surrounded by his family on September 27th, 2019 at the age of 66.
A beloved lifetime resident of Oradell, Doug was devoted to his town and served for many years as its Recreation Director, even having a park named in his honor. He had a talent and passion for working with children, working for many years as a gym teacher at Dater and Hubbard Schools in Ramsey, NJ - always seeking to bring joy to the thousands of lives he touched throughout his career. An athlete at the University of Virginia, Doug combined his lifelong loves of sports and radio into a weekly segment on the WOR Saturday Morning show.
Doug is survived by his beloved wife Joanne Parcells. Devoted father of Laura Parcells and her husband Adam, and Keri Parcells and her husband Adam. Dear brother to Bill Parcells, Debbie Parcells, and the Late Don Parcells. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Sam, Cameron and Riley. Loved by all, Doug will truly by missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Monday, September 30th, 2019 from 3-9PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St, Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:30am. All asked to meet at church. Interment will follow to Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes.
A scholarship will be established in Doug's name at Ramsey High School. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to 256 East Main Street, Ramsey, NJ 07446. Checks can be made out to Ramsey High School with Doug Parcells written on the memo line.