|
|
Douglas Edward Ott
West Milford - Ott, Douglas Edward, 77. Born in Queens, New York to Bernard and Ellen (Schneider) Ott. Died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. After earning his BS in Electrical Engineering at Syracuse University in 1963, he married fellow alumna, Carolyn Ott (Chemka) in 1964, at St. Matthews Church in Hastings on Hudson, NY. Moving to West Milford in 1968, the couple invested countless hours volunteering in their community, most recently with the Friends of the Library. Doug was recognized as the 2009 Mary B. Haase Lifetime Volunteer Award, notably for his work on the Environmental Commission. Employed at IT&T Defense in Nutley, NJ from 1963 to 1998, Doug earned the prestigious Presidents Award, and published an engineering book. An avid hiker, Doug, Carolyn and daughters, Julia Hoar (spouse Philip Hoar) and Jennifer Metcalf (spouse TImothy Metcalf), logged miles on the trails of West Milford and his favorite Glacier National Park. Having run cross country at Syracuse, Doug continued this passion, completing two NYC Marathons. A gifted pianist and committed chess player. Proud grandfather of Kelsey and Devon Hoar, and Sophia, Alexander and Colette Metcalf. Doug was predeceased by sister, Judy Dieterle. Memorial visitation at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford on Friday, December 20 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doug's name to the Friends of the West Milford Library.